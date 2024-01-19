4 offseason catastrophes the Las Vegas Raiders must avoid in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders go into the offseason with plenty of things to figure out, and they must avoid some catastrophes along the way.
By Brad Weiss
A new era of Las Vegas Raiders football is about to dawn this offseason, as team owner Mark Davis brings in a new general manager and head coach. Over the last two seasons, the team has gone into the offseason with Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels at the wheel, a combination that proved to be mistake hires for the Silver and Black.
The first order of business for Mark Davis is to select his full-time general manage and head coach, and all signs are pointing to those guys being Champ Kelly and Antonio Pierce, respectively. Both men succeeded with the interim titles in those roles after taking over in late-October, and most of the fan base would like to see them back.
An issue with that is they will both be going into their first full year in those roles, and while they had some big successes last season, they are still considered rookies. The Raiders have a roster that could lead them to the playoffs next season after finishing the year 5-4, and the AFC being so wide open at the moment.
That is what makes this offseason so important in Las Vegas, as they look to build on the momentum they had late in the season. Remember, this is a team that beat all AFC West foes down the stretch, and the expectation is a giant leap forward from them in terms of consistency going into next season.
Here, we look at four offseason catastrophes the Raiders must avoid.