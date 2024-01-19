4 offseason catastrophes the Las Vegas Raiders must avoid in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders go into the offseason with plenty of things to figure out, and they must avoid some catastrophes along the way.
By Brad Weiss
Losing Patrick Graham to another NFL team
We recently discussed how losing Patrick Graham to another NFL team would be an absolute nightmare scenario for the Raiders. Since coming over from the New York Giants, Graham has put his stamp on the team, and we saw some incredible growth from Las Vegas on that side of the ball last season.
Las Vegas has not been known for having an elite defense, but Graham helped change that narrative this past season. He started building up the defense in Year 1 back in 2022, but the 2023 season was a head-turner in terms of what he did with that unit, and now, the focus has to be on retaining his services.
Graham is one of the best in the business at what he does, and he does it so well that teams are starting to bring him in for a potential head coaching position. At 44-years old, Graham has a long career in coaching ahead of him, and one day, he will certainly hold the head coaching position for some franchise.
For now, the Raiders need to hope he wants to return as the team's defensive coordinator if he cannot nail down one of these head coaching vacancies. Graham has turn the Raiders around on the defensive side of the ball, has many of his starters coming back, and one more strong season would make him a top head coach candidate next offseason.
For the Raiders to succeed in 2024, they have to have Graham back.