4 Raiders offseason moves in 2023 that already look like a mistake
The Las Vegas Raiders rolled the dice in free agency and the draft this offseason, and these moves already look like a mistake.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders have gotten off a to slow start to their season, as they have lost three games in a row heading into Week 5. In addition, they have lost to three teams that will be fighting for playoff spots in the AFC down the road, which makes the losses that much harder to take.
There has been a lot that has gone wrong for the Silver and Black, as the defense has looked atrocious at times, and the offense has yet to find its identity. Josh McDaniels was supposed to come over from New England and help turn this franchise around, but through his first 21 games at the helm, it appears the Raiders are going in reverse.
This was a big offseason for the Silver and Black, as they maneuvered their way up and down rounds in the 2023 NFL Draft, and tried to make some big splashes in free agency. The franchise moved on from Derek Carr, traded away Darren Waller, and in the end, the team looks a lot different than it did a year ago.
Not bolstering the offensive line was a big miss, but here, we look at some actual moves the Raiders did this offseason that already look like a mistake.