4 Raiders offseason moves in 2023 that already look like a mistake
The Las Vegas Raiders rolled the dice in free agency and the draft this offseason, and these moves already look like a mistake.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders select Tyree Wilson at No. 7 overall
We start out with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tyree Wilson, a dominant edge rusher during his college days for Texas Tech. Wilson was widely considered one of the premier edge rushers in the NFL coming into the draft, but through the first four games of his NFL career, he is looking more bust than boom.
Will Anderson Jr. was the consensus top edge rusher in the draft, so it was no big surprise when he went before Wilson. Bryce Young and CJ Stroud went into the draft as the No. 1 and 2 quarterbacks in the class as well, so it was assumed they would not get out of the top-5 picks, as was the case with another quarterback, Anthony Richardson.
As the first round started off, it looked like the Raiders would be in prime position to upgrade at two big needs: either cornerback or defensive tackle. However, instead of taking Christian Gonzalez at cornerback, or Jalen Carter at defensive tackle, they made the move for Wilson, which is looking like a big mistake.
Before getting hurt, Gonzalez looked like he had Pro Bowl potential, while Carter is the best defensive player to come out of the class through the first four games. If Carter becomes a star, and Wilson continues on this trajectory, it will be another swing and miss for this franchise in the first round.