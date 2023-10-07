4 Raiders offseason moves in 2023 that already look like a mistake
The Las Vegas Raiders rolled the dice in free agency and the draft this offseason, and these moves already look like a mistake.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders roll with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback
As we stated earlier, the biggest move the Raiders made this offseason came at the most important position in all of sports. After nine seasons as the team's starting quarterback, Derek Carr was given his walking papers on Valentine's Day, right before his contract for the 2023 NFL season would have become guaranteed.
It was no surprise that the team moved on from Carr, as he was benched with two games left in the 2022 regular season. Carr found a home quickly in New Orleans, and in his place, McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler decided to bring in Jimmy Garoppolo, a familiar face from their days in New England.
Garoppolo has a history of winning at the NFL level, coming into his time with the Raiders sporting a 40-17 overall record as a starting quarterback in the league. However, Garoppolo also came with a reputation for getting injured, something that has already reared its ugly head early in the 2023 NFL season, as he has already missed time.
Missing time with a concussion is no fault of his own, but it is his play that has been wildly surprising through three games this season. Garoppolo is forcing balls down the field, causing uncharacteristic interceptions for himself, and as of now, this looks like another bad decision by McDaniels and Ziegler.