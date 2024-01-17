Raiders offseason priorities: 3 key players to re-sign, avoid roster holes
Discover the top three free agents the Las Vegas Raiders need to prioritize this offseason.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into this offseason with key decisions to make in terms of the roster. Looking at the pending free agents for the Silver and Black, some big-name players will be entering the offseason looking for a new deal, whether that is with Las Vegas or not.
Las Vegas will have plenty of cap space when all is said and done, as they will free up money by letting some of their guys walk. Some fan favorites, like Hunter Renfrow, have likely played their final game with the Raiders, and moving on from the slot wide receiver will free up more cap space than Las Vegas already has.
Whoever takes over as general manager, whether it be Champ Kelly or not, has a lot of holes to fill on the roster. There are positions that will be considered priorities in both free agency and the draft, but looking at their pending free agents, these three players should be re-signed to avoid any more roster holes.
Here, we dive into three priority free agents for the Raiders.