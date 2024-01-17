Raiders offseason priorities: 3 key players to re-sign, avoid roster holes
Discover the top three free agents the Las Vegas Raiders need to prioritize this offseason.
By Brad Weiss
1. Josh Jacobs, Running Back
Outside of quarterback, the running back position is the one where all eyes will be looking early in the offseason. As was the case last offseason, Josh Jacobs is entering a contract offseason, and after signing a one-year deal in 2023, he is likely look for some long-term stability going into the 2024 campaign.
In 2022, Jacobs took the NFL by storm, leading the league in rushing despite all of the issues that the Raiders had on offense. In his first season as head coach, Josh McDaniels really struggled to get consistent play from that side of the ball, leading to Derek Carr getting benched with two games left in the season.
Still, Jacobs ran wild over the competition, and many in Raider Nation felt he would get a long-term deal done after the season. He finally was able to come to an agreement with the franchise in August, and was ready for the start of the season, but he struggled through a year that saw him miss the final four games due to injury.
2024 is going to be a huge offseason for Jacobs, and with how well Zamir White did in his place over the last four games, they may decide to move on from him. However, if Champ Kelly returns as GM, and Antonio Pierce as head coach, they likely will try and bring back Jacobs on a new contract, spelling him with White, who proved he can play at the NFL level in Year 2.