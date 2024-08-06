Raiders OL shown love in recent All-Under-25 Offensive Team
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the middle of a competitive training camp in their first full year under head coach Antonio Pierce. With plenty of starting jobs up for grabs, including the starting quarterback spot, the Silver and Black should have position battles rage on all August long.
On the offensive line, the biggest competition is at right tackle, as Thayer Munford Jr. and Delmar Glaze battle it out for a chance to start opposite Kolton Miller. Of course, there is also some injury issues along the offensive line, including Miller and rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson, both of which have started camp on the PUP list.
Staying with the offensive line, one player is certain to be in the starting lineup as long as he can stay healthy during training camp, and he is starting to get some national attention. Over at CBS Sports, Jordan Dajani laid out an All-Under-25 Offensive first and second team, and that Raiders offensive lineman was shown some love.
Raiders OG Dylan Parham named to second team
While Powers-Johnson is expected to start as a rookie at one of the offensive guard spots, his counterpart, has some large expectations of him going into Year 3. Parham has steadily risen in the Raiders organization since being a third-round pick back in 2022 and is one of the unquestioned leaders of the Las Vegas offensive line.
Parham has appeared in all 34 games since coming into the league, and has seen his play improve to the point where he is considered one of the best young interior offensive linemen in the game.
The Raiders will have question marks going into the season, including whether or not Kolton Miller will be healthy enough for their Week 1 matchup. However, the combination of Parham and Powers-Johnson could give the Raiders a dynamic duo at the offensive guard spots for years to come, bolstering the interior and helping in both the run and pass attack.