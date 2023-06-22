Las Vegas Raiders: Options if star RB Josh Jacobs is traded away
After leading the league in rushing yards last season, Josh Jacobs was given the Franchise Tag in the off-season. If the Raiders elect not to sign him long term, these three players could be added.
By Jason Willis
Raiders options if Jacobs is traded: Ezekiel Elliott
A man that really needs no introduction. Ezekiel Elliott has been one of the league's best running backs over the last decade and has led the NFL in rushing yards twice in his career. However, with the emergence of Tony Pollard in the Cowboys backfield, "Zeke" was let go this off-season.
In search of a new team for the first time in his career, Elliott is still just 27 years old. Alas, after 2,473 carries between the NFL and college, it is clear that his legs have begun to wear down. As such, he was used between the tackles as a powerful runner who could get tough yards, while Pollard got the carries when the team needed explosive plays.
Still, Elliott can have a role in an NFL offense. If Jacobs was traded, Zamir White would take over the starting role with Elliott sliding into a complimentary role to give him a breather. After all, White is only in his second season and received just seventeen carries last season. In his first year as a starter, he could benefit from a veteran to lighten the load.