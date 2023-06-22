Las Vegas Raiders: Options if star RB Josh Jacobs is traded away
After leading the league in rushing yards last season, Josh Jacobs was given the Franchise Tag in the off-season. If the Raiders elect not to sign him long term, these three players could be added.
By Jason Willis
Raiders options if Jacobs is traded: Kareem Hunt
Not long ago, Kareem Hunt was considered one of the best running backs in the NFL. After exploding onto the scene with Kansas City in 2017, Hunt was a Pro Bowler in his rookie season with 1,327 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. However, after a disturbing video surfaced in 2018, he was released during his second season.
Despite this, he was quickly picked up by the Cleveland Browns where he has spent the last four seasons. However, he has been mostly used as a reserve option, he has just nine starts in Cleveland, to keep defenses on their toes and give stud runner Nick Chubb and break.
In Vegas, it would likely be more of the same for Hunt as he could spilt carries with the younger Zamir White. After appearing in every game last season and only recording 27.5 yards per game, Hunt is also not going to command a lot of money on the open market.
While his best days are certainly behind him, Hunt could give the Raiders some reliability behind White as a veteran who is capable of doing a little bit of everything and can even start games in the case of injury or poor performance from the Raiders youngster.