Raiders OT Kolton Miller has become a star for the Silver and Black
By Brad Weiss
When former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden returned to the NFL, his first order of business was revamping the team's offensive line. With his first pick back as the decision-maker for the franchise, he selected UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller, a pick that was not loved by Raider Nation at the time.
To make matters worse, Miller struggled in a big way during his first NFL season, and many were clamoring to have him moved to the bench. He battled through injuries and inconsistent play, but in the end, it was clear he was a legitimate NFL offensive tackle, and could help this team moving forward.
Since then, Miller has become one of the best in the game, and as players come and go, he has remained a constant through his six seasons in the Silver and Black.
In fact, Pro Football Focus recently named their top 32 offensive tackles for the 2024 NFL season, and Miller was ranked in the top 10. It has been a steady rise for him since being the team's first-round pick back in 2018, but Miller is now an anchor on this Raiders offensive line and could be even better in 2024.
Miller to anchor the Raiders new-look offensive line
In 2024, the Raiders will once again see changes up front along the offensive line, but left tackle will not be one of them. Las Vegas will return Andre James at center, Dylan Parham at offensive guard, and Miller at left tackle, but the right tackle and right guard spots are up for grabs this summer.
Jackson Powers-Johnson, the Raiders second round pick is expected to man the right guard spot as a rookie, and the right tackle job could come down to a battle between Thayer Munford Jr. and rookie Delmar Glaze. Regardless of what happens, the Raiders know they have one of the premier left tackles in the game, and that should help whoever is the starting quarterback this season.
Las Vegas has the potential to be very solid on offense this season, and hopefully, Miller can stay healthy and lead this new-look offensive line in a big way.