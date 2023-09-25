Raiders out-coached in 23-18 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday night
The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 1-2 on Sunday night, as Mike Tomlin out-coached Josh McDaniels in a 23-18 loss.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in their home opener on Sunday night, and went into the game as the favorite. Like they did last Sunday, the Raiders opened the scoring in this Week 3 battle, as Jimmy Garoppolo found Davante Adams for a 32-yard score, but it would be a long time before they found the end zone again.
The Steelers would reel off 23 straight points against the Raiders, as Mike Tomlin out-coached Josh McDaniels in every aspect of the game. Pittsburgh scored their first touchdown on a long touchdown throw from Kenny Pickett, who had been struggling heading into this game, but finished this one with 235 yards and two scores.
Las Vegas got terrible play from Garoppolo on Sunday night, as he tossed three interceptions, and looked more like a rookie than a seasoned veteran in this one. In fact, if this is the kind of play the Raiders are going to get from Garoppolo, they are better off starting rookie Aidan O'Connell moving forward.
Raiders to hit the road for an AFC West matchup in Week 4
The Raiders had a chance to win the game late on Sunday night, though bad coaching ended up being the difference in this one. McDaniels called an unnecessary time out with 2:12 left in the game, and after a Steelers first down, the Raiders did get a stop later in the drive, but got the ball back with less than 0:15 seconds left.
Had McDaniels saved the timeout, which a veteran head coach would do, the Raiders could have gotten the ball back with over a minute left.
Las Vegas now goes into Week 4 looking to not only get the ship pointed in the right direction, but to also move to 2-0 in the AFC West. Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers await the Silver and Black next Sunday, a game that will be a big test for this Raiders defense.