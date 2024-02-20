Full list of Raiders outgoing free agents: Who will Las Vegas re-sign in 2024?
By Brad Weiss
With the new league year scheduled to kick off next month, the Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of work to do in free agency. They have some big-name players about to become unrestricted free agents, and while the roster is solid outside of these guys, there are some that the fans would love to see back in the Silver and Black.
Here, we look at all 17 of the Raiders pending free agents this offseason.
Complete list of Las Vegas Raiders free agents 2024
Unrestricted free agents
- RB Josh Jacobs
- C Andre James
- DT Bilal Nichols
- OT Jermaine Eluemunor
- TE Austin Hooper
- RB Ameer Abdullah
- OG Greg Van Roten
- DT Adam Butler
- WR Deandre Carter
- DT John Jenkins
- TE Jesper Horsted
- OT Brandon Parker
- FB Jakob Johnson
- LB Curtis Bolton
- CB Amik Robertson
Jacobs is the biggest name of the bunch, but as you can see above, there are some 2023 starters that Tom Telesco may want to bring back into the fold for 2024. There are also some solid depth pieces who could fill immediate voids this offseason, allowing Telesco to spend his money elsewhere on position groups of need.
Exclusive-rights free agents
- S Isaiah Pola-Mao
- OG Jordan Meredith
Of course, the big name on the list is Josh Jacobs, who the team will have to decide on whether or not to offer a long-term deal to. Jacobs and the Raiders danced around a new contract all last offseason, and in the end, he signed a one-year deal to remain in the Silver and Black.
While Jacobs is the key free agent this year, other big-names dot the list, including starting offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, starting center Andre James, and a surging Adam Butler at defensive tackle. Las Vegas also has to decide what to do with Amik Robertson, a solid young cornerback who has been one of their more consistent corners across the last two seasons.
In the end, Tom Telesco has his work cut out for him, but he will have good salary cap space after making some moves, and could end up bringing in a few big-name free agents from outside of the organization. However, only time will tell whether or not the Raiders make the kind of splash that could make them a playoff team next season.