Raiders vs Packers 2023 Week 5: 3 Raiders to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a must-win situation in Week 5, and here are three members of the Silver and Black to keep an eye on against the Packers.
By Brad Weiss
In Week 5, the Las Vegas Raiders already find themselves in a must-win situation, as they welcome the Green Bay Packers to Allegiant Stadium on Monday night. The Raiders have struggled with consistency over the last three weeks, and on Sunday, they dropped their first game within the division to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Here, we look at three Raiders to keep an eye on this Monday night against Green Bay.
Raiders vs Packers 2023 Week 5: 3 Raiders to watch
Jermaine Eluemunor
Last weekend, Chargers star edge rusher Khalil Mack dominated the Raiders, sacking quarterback Aidan O'Connell six times. One of his key victims in the game was Jermaine Eluemunor, who must bounce back against this Packers defensive line in Week 5.
Eluemunor was brought back thanks to his strong 2022 NFL season, and he had played well through the first three games. If the Raiders are to win on Monday night, both he, and left tackle Kolton Miller have to be much better than they were a week ago.
Divine Deablo
Going into the 2023 NFL season, we spoke a lot about how important the emergence of linebacker Divine Deablo would be. When healthy, Deablo had shown that he could be an impact player for this Raiders defense, but he has struggled out of the gate through the first four games.
With little depth at the position, Deablo was needed for the Raiders to take a step forward on that side of the ball this season. If he struggles against a tough rushing attack in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon on Monday night, it will lead to extended drives for the Packers, keeping the Las Vegas offense on the sidelines.
Jimmy Garoppolo
On Friday, it was announced that Jimmy Garoppolo had cleared concussion protocol, lining him up to be the team's starter in Week 5. While many in Raider Nation feel the team should just go with O'Connell, the truth is, at this point Garoppolo gives the team the best chance to win on Monday night.
Garoppolo has been uncharacteristically bad with the football this season, and he has already missed time due to injury. Those were two things the team could not afford to happen if they hoped to put together a winning season, so hopefully Garoppolo can revert back to the player who won 40 of his first 57 NFL starts.