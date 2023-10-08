Raiders vs Packers 2023 Week 5: Game preview and prediction

#Lions QB Jared Goff told #Packers CB Rasul Douglas after the game that Detroit put their first TD play in the game-plan knowing that Douglas would jump the route.



And Douglas very much did, as you can see from the play. That is why Amon-Ra St. Brown was WIDE open.



(🎥 NFL) https://t.co/QdSsVpO4ZE pic.twitter.com/MD3buZ5kaI