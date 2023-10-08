Raiders vs Packers 2023 Week 5: Game preview and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders will be on Monday Night Football in Week 5, hoping to gain a victory against old friends and the Green Bay Packers.
By CJ Errickson
The 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders will host the 2-2 Green Bay Packers in Week 5 for an intriguing Monday Night Football matchup. For the visitors, the Packers are in a new era under center with promising young talent Jordan Love. While still learning the ropes as a starting NFL quarterback, Love has flashed his potential more than just a few times so far this season with his arm.
While many quickly focus on the opposing quarterbacks and applying pressure, the Maxx Crosby and the Raiders pass rush will have a tough hill to climb.
The Green Bay Packers excel in pass protection.
The lifeblood of the Green Bay Packers team is by far their superiority in pass protection. As it stands per Pro Football Focus, their offense is third best in the league in both pressures (37) allowed and sacks (26) allowed. However, they recently lost their perennial All-Pro left tackle, David, Bakhtiari, for the season.
You would believe there would be a significant drop in production in his absence, but that would be far from the case. Their 2022 NFL Draft seventh-rounder, Rasheed Walker, has filled in admirably in four games played thus far. He has only allowed two sacks and six total quarterback pressures. The Raiders will have their work cut out against an organization with a long-standing tradition of developing and drafting offensive linemen. If no other Raider pass rushers other than Maxx Crosby show up, the Silver and Black could be in for a long night. On the other side of the football, they excel in another critical position group just as much.
The Packers secondary is excellent, and Davante Adams will be tested.
The big draw to this game is that Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams faces his former team and plenty of familiar faces in the Packers' secondary led by Rasul Douglas and Jaire Alexander. The former Raiders have been known to overcommit on plays like the one below.
The former All-Pro Alexander may not even suit up for this contest as he has been deemed officially questionable 48 hours before kickoff.
Regardless, expect Adams to be ready to face his former team on the big stage. Overall, this game has the potential to come down to the wire.
Final Prediction for Raiders vs Packers
The Raiders can set the tone against the Packers on their home turf on Monday Night. However, the defense has played well enough lately and will face a different offense against the Packers. Matt Lafleur incorporates plenty of different players and quick-hitting play calls for his young quarterback.
In addition, with running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon standing behind an already impressive offensive line - that may very well be the deciding factor in the game. Not to mention, former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia will likely have a special teams play dialed up for this matchup. With a dangerous returner in Keisean Nixon, the two former Raiders could also be in line to ruin the party in Las Vegas on Monday night.
With that being said...
Prediction: Packers 28 Raiders 20
The Silver and Black do better than they have in recent weeks, but Green Bay wins the battle in the trenches in the fourth quarter to solidify a road victory to send the Raiders to 1-4 - putting immense pressure on Josh McDaniels' job moving forward.