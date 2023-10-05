Raiders vs Packers 2023 Week 5: Matchups Las Vegas must win
The Las Vegas Raiders play host to the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, and here are some key matchups they must win in Week 5
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have another tough task ahead of them in Week 5, as they play host to the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. The Packers come into this game fired up after losing a crucial Thursday night matchup against Detroit in Week 4, so expect some fireworks inside Allegiant Stadium in this one.
Here, we look at a few matchups the Raiders must win if they hope to come away with their second victory of the season in primetime on Monday night.
Josh McDaniels vs Matt LaFleur
It has been a terrible 21-game start for Josh McDaniels as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, and his playcalling has been downright atrocious the past two games. If the Raiders are to ever become a consistent franchise, they have to get better coaching from McDaniels, who has still yet to prove he can be a consistent winner as a head coach in the NFL.
Matt LaFleur is considered by many to be a good young head coach, but he has had his struggles as well at the helm of the Packers. In this matchup, it could be which head coach makes the least amount of mistakes that come away with the victory.
Raiders defense vs Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones is one of the best young running backs in the game, but he has been hampered by a hamstring injury early in the 2023 NFL season. After returning against Detroit last week, Jones appears ready for a full workload against the Las Vegas Raiders, a matchup this defense must win.
It has been tough sledding at times for the Raiders defense, but they made a stand in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. They must continue their strong play and stop Jones if the Raiders want any chance of winning on Monday night.
Davante Adams vs Former Team
All eyes are going to be on No. 17 in this game, as he takes on the Green Bay Packers for the first time in his career. Adams spent the beginning of his Hall of Fame career with the Packers, becoming one of the best wide receivers the game has ever seen before coming to Las Vegas last offseason.
Adams has been a focal part of the Raiders offense all season long, a trend that must continue Monday night in front of the home fans. He has been unstoppable so far this season, and whether it is Jimmy Garoppolo or Aidan O'Connell starting at quarterback Monday night, they have to make getting him the ball priority No. 1 in the passing game.