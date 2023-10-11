Raiders vs Packers 2023 Week 5: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out another close victory as their defense took over the game, here are the Studs and Duds from a Monday night nail-biter against the Green Bay Packers
Maxx Crosby - Stud
It’s hard to overstate the impact that Max Crosby had on this game and the dominance he displayed against Green Bay. There may have been other games in his career where he racked up more statistics, but this was a match up that was controlled at the line of scrimmage by Crosby.
According to Football Reference, Crosby recorded one sack, five tackles, and an incredible four tackles for loss. He was camped out in the Green Bay backfield and shut down the running game. There were also a few plays that Crosby blew up before they even had a chance to get started.
Perhaps his biggest play of the game was one where the only stat he recorded was a quarterback hit. In the fourth quarter Jordan Love had a wide open Christian Watson streaking down the middle of the field, and if Crosby had not gotten to him, it would have been a back breaking touchdown for the Packers.
Instead, Crosby was in Love’s face and he could not step into the throw, and it fell harmlessly incomplete. Raider Nation is privileged to be able to watch a guy like Crosby in his prime, and he continues to be a main stay in this category.