Raiders vs Packers 2023 Week 5: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out another close victory as their defense took over the game, here are the Studs and Duds from a Monday night nail-biter against the Green Bay Packers
Amik Robertson - Stud
How many times in this young man’s career has Amik Robertson been counted out? When drafted by the Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock regime, there were questions about his size and ability to hold up as an outside corner in the NFL. He responded by playing with a toughness and ferocity that far outweighs his size.
Coming into this season, there were questions about whether or not he would even make the Raiders roster given all of the changes at defensive back. He responded by playing some incredible football at times and coming up with the game-winning play on Monday night.
One of the main issues for the Raiders has been a lack of playmaking from the defensive backs, but Robertson is quietly becoming a bit of a ball hawk.
In seven starts last season, he recorded two interceptions and a key fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Broncos early in the season. This year he has one interception in two starts, and as mentioned, came up with the game-winning play against the Packers. The interception itself was a thing of beauty as Robertson perfectly timed his jump against a much taller wide receiver in the end zone, and somehow came up with the pick by pressing it against his shoulder pad.
It’s another highlight in this young man’s career and he’s making a case to be a Raider for a very long time.