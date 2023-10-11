Raiders vs Packers 2023 Week 5: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out another close victory as their defense took over the game, here are the Studs and Duds from a Monday night nail-biter against the Green Bay Packers
Raiders vs Packers 2023 Week 5: Studs and Duds
Robert Spillane - Stud
Robert Spillane has been the target of some much deserved criticism this year, but he had an excellent game on Monday night. Coming into the matchup, Spillane had just one career interception in 57 games and he tripled that total with two huge picks off Jordan Love.
The first was thrown right to him, but he deserves credit for making the catch as we’ve seen plenty of stone hands linebackers drop balls over the years. The second was more a byproduct of being at the right place at the right time as Marcus Peters tipped a ball away from Christian Watson and Spillane made an easy interception off the deflection.
He still gets credit for that as well as he made a heads up play to force the turnover.
There are still plenty of questions about Spillane as a modern cover linebacker in the NFL but if he can keep producing these turnovers, then those questions will be answered with an affirmative yes. He won’t get many easier interceptions in his career but as we know, sometimes it’s just about being in the right place at the right time.