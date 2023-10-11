Raiders vs Packers 2023 Week 5: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out another close victory as their defense took over the game, here are the Studs and Duds from a Monday night nail-biter against the Green Bay Packers
Marcus Peters - Stud
Marcus Peters has been another target of criticism this season and we have to say it has been much deserved. He dropped a surefire pick-six against the Steelers and has been below average as a cover corner this year. Against the Packers however, he came up with two of the biggest plays of the game, even though one happened to be a penalty.
Midway through the third quarter, Jordan Love connected with Christian Watson on a deep play where the Raiders had completely blown the coverage. Peters was not responsible for covering Watson on the play, but he was able to chase down the speedy receiver and brought him down inside the 10 yard line with a horse collar tackle.
The penalty was just half the distance to the goal line and the Packers re-started their possession at the Raiders 3-yard line.
The Raiders defense stiffened and forced Green Bay to settle for a field goal, which gave them a 13-10 advantage. Many defensive players would have given up on the play and allowed Watson to score, which would have put Green Bay up by seven and perhaps won them the game. Instead, the Raiders would be able to score a touchdown on the next possession and take a 17-13 lead for good.
The second big play of the game for Peters came with nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter and it shut down a promising Packers Drive. On second and 17, Love tried to force a pass over the middle to Watson, which was batted away by Peters and intercepted by Robert Spillane. Peters of course does not get the credit for the interception, but it was his heads of play to drive on the ball which created the turnover.
He has been known over his career for being a ball hawk, and we may be starting to see that happen in Las Vegas as well.