Raiders vs Packers 2023 Week 5: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out another close victory as their defense took over the game, here are the Studs and Duds from a Monday night nail-biter against the Green Bay Packers
Offensive Line - Duds
As mentioned in the last slide about Josh Jacobs, this offensive line continues to struggle in a massive way in the run game. The Raiders have now played against two of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL in Denver and Green Bay, and have still yet to put up 100 rushing yards as a team.
We know that the team has struggled on offense in general and the issues on the offensive line are a big part of that.
In the passing game, there were a few instances where they held up relatively well, but they allowed the Packers to continuously hit and harass Jimmy Garoppolo. The quarterback was sacked three times and hit another six times as the Packers defense was able to shut down a few promising Raiders drives.
The primary weakness on the line appears to be the right tackle position, which was highlighted by many fans this off-season as a position of need. Unfortunately, the front office did not feel the same way, and they have kept the rotation of Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford out there as the main options.
The other weakness has been at right guard as Greg Van Roten has struggled in both pass protection and run blocking so it may be time to look at some other options on the right side.