Everybody needs to chill out about the Patrick Mahomes puppet
By Austin Boyd
A huge pet peeve of mine is when a total non-story becomes the biggest news story of the day, espeically when there's way more interesting stuff to talk about. The Las Vegas Raiders seem to fall victim to this all the time. The latest issue stems from a fan bringing a Kermit the Frog hand puppet to training camp and rookie safety Trey Taylor playing with it.
I'm not going to lie, I had a pretty big laugh when I first saw the video. It's all good fun. This is far less disrespectful than doing Ring Around the Rosie in the middle of a football game. Alas, the Chiefs and its fan base are so fragile that they are very upset about this 13-second video.
Mahomes' trainer Bobby Stroupe posted on X that, "We will remember." Yeah, you will? What are you going to do? It's a seventh-round rookie playing with a puppet. Taylor doesn't understand the deeper rivalry between the Chiefs and the Raiders. Y'all have dominated the Raiders for over a decade. Are you really so fragile that you need this dumb gag to motivate you?
Look, Mahomes hasn't said anything so he's playing it correctly. As much as any Raiders fan hates him, we all know that he's elite. Nobody is trying to say he hasn't kicked the team's a** for his entire career. But it's just Mahomes' trainer so who really cares?
Well, apparently Chiefs safety Justin Reid does. He posted on Instagram that, "This game is got more interesting on the calendar."
Did it really, Justin? I would've thought the a** beating on Christmas Day would've been enough motivation. A puppet is going to be what puts you over the edge?
The Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls and are the best team in the NFL almost every year. The team was so irrelevant for so long that they have no idea how to respond to success. Nobody is going to argue that the Chiefs have had an astronomically better 21st century than the Raiders so I don't why their players and fan base are so damn sensitive.
If Davante Adams or Maxx Crosby were messing with the puppet, then you can argue it's worth getting upset about. Taylor has never played against the Chiefs in his life. Also, the Raiders had the video taken down almost immediately.
Raiders cornerback Jack Jones also called out RaidersAQ for posting the video.
There are also droves of media pundits who spouting the same crap about, "Don't poke the bear," "Mahomes owns the Raiders," "This is a really bad look."
Chill out. It really isn't that serious. It's ridiculous that this is even a story. Something tells me that the Chiefs won't even remember this little gag. The Raiders and Chiefs don't even play until the end of October. Hopefully, this blows over. That said, if the Raiders beat the Chiefs for a second straight time, it's going to be one helluva week for Raider Nation.