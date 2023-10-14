Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6: 3 Raiders to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders battle it out against the New England Patriots in Week 6, and here are three Raiders to keep an eye on in the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 NFL season has entered Week 6, and on Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders will play host to the New England Patriots. The Raiders are coming off a strong win on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers, while the Pats looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL during their 34-0 home loss to the New Orleans Saints their last time out.
In order for the Raiders to come away with their second victory in a row, these three players must dominate against the Patriots on Sunday.
Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6: 3 Raiders to watch
Jakobi Meyers
A healthy Davante Adams should be in for a big day on Sunday, but it is a former New England Patriots wide receiver who is the one to watch in this one. Jakobi Meyers has been a great addition to this Raiders offense this season, and playing against his former team, he will be looking to make a statement in Week 6.
The Raiders were able to sneak out a win against the Patriots last season thanks to Meyers, but that was for all the wrong reasons for the wideout. Meyers threw an interception to Chandler Jones that was taken to the house, sealing the victory for the Silver and Black.
Amik Robertson
Amik Robertson has quietly emerged as a real playmaker for the Raiders in the secondary, and he was outstanding on Monday night against Green Bay. His interception sealed the deal for the Raiders in the 17-13 victory, and on Sunday, he will be once again counted on, especially with Nate Hobbs out and Jakorian Bennett questionable.
Size has always been the topic of conversation when it comes to Robertson, but he is playing on another level right now. Mac Jones is mistake-prone at quarterback, and if he tries Robertson, he could face the same fate as Jordan Love did on Monday night.
Josh Jacobs
This game is going to be begin and end with Josh Jacobs, who has yet to have his breakout game this season. Jacobs is considered one of the best running backs in the game, but the run game has been stalled this season, something that has to change going into this one.
Jacobs should dominate the Patriots in Week 6, as the New England defense is missing key pieces, including linebacker Matthew Judon. If Jacobs goes off, this could be an easy victory for the Silver and Black.