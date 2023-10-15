Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6: Bold predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New England Patriots in Week 6 and here are some bold predictions for this AFC matchup.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders will look to move their record back to .500 on Sunday, as they take on the New England Patriots at home. The Raiders will be playing this game on a short week after beating the Green Bay Packers inside Allegiant Stadium on Monday night, but they will have the benefit of playing against a very banged-up Patriots team.
New England has ruled out seven players for this matchup, and after being beaten 34-0 their last time out at home against the New Orleans Saints and Derek Carr, the Raiders have to be confident going into this one. The Raiders have been much better on the defensive side of the ball in recent weeks, and it is pretty clear that there is something very wrong with the Pats offensive attack lately.
Here, we look at some bold predictions for this matchup in Week 6.
Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6: Bold predictions
Mac Jones throws three interceptions
The once-future at quarterback for the New England Patriots, Mac Jones, is in real danger of losing his starting job after a rough start to the 2023 season. Jones was awful last weekend against the New Orleans Saints, and against a bad Raiders defense in 2022, he put up a clunker inside Allegiant Stadium.
That will be the case again this weekend, as the Raiders defense is playing on another level right now. Maxx Crosby should be able to get pressure on Jones all game long, and in the end, he will toss more than a few footballs into the hands of waiting Raiders defenders.