Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6: Bold predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New England Patriots in Week 6 and here are some bold predictions for this AFC matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Josh Jacobs rushed for 150-plus yards
The time is now for the Las Vegas Raiders to get it going on the ground, as Josh Jacobs is having a very sub-par start to the 2023 NFL season. To be fair, the Buffalo Bills game was atrocious for the Raiders as a whole, but he was historically bad in that game, rushing for -2 yards against a tough Bills defense.
In recent weeks, Jacobs and the Raiders run game have been playing better, but nothing like we saw during the 2022 NFL season. In order for the Raiders to take the next step forward on that side of the ball, and match the play of the defense, Jacobs and the run game have to get going, and I believe they will do so on Sunday.
This is a Patriots defense that is very short-handed right now, and will be without stars like Matthew Judon at linebacker, and Christian Gonzalez in the secondary. That means Jacobs should have some easy sledding against the Patriots on Sunday afternoon, leading to the best game we have seen from him dating back to last season.