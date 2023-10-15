Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6: Bold predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New England Patriots in Week 6 and here are some bold predictions for this AFC matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders hold the Patriots offense under ten points
Make no mistake about it, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham finally has this Raiders defense pointed in the right direction. Even in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers a few weeks back, the Raiders defense was terrific, holding Justin Herbert to one of his worst games as a pro.
Last week they took another step forward against the Green Bay Packers, as they picked off Jordan Love three times, two coming from Robert Spillane alone. While the defensive tackle spot has been a problem, the Raiders are getting good pressure coming off the edge, and the secondary, led by Amik Robertson, has been better than advertised.
The Raiders defense still has a long way to go, but in reality, the Patriots offense may be the worst in football right now. Playing in front of a hostile crowd inside Allegiant Stadium, I believe Mac Jones and this Patriots offense is going to struggle in a big way, and the Silver and Black hold them under ten points in this one.