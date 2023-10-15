Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New England Patriots in Week 6, and here is everything you need to know about the AFC matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Week 6 brings an AFC battle for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they welcome the New England Patriots to Allegiant Stadium for a must-win game for head coach Josh McDaniels. This is a matchup between McDaniels and his former mentor in Bill Belichick, and a loss against a very banged-up Patriots team could begin to spell the end for the Raiders current head coach.
With that said, here is everything you need to know about this AFC matchup on Sunday.
How to watch the Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6
Who: Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots
When: Sunday, October 15, 2023
Time: 4:05 PM ET, 1:05 PM PT
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: CBS
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 41.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 2.5-point favorites.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Live Stream: FuboTV
Raiders Injuries: Nate Hobbs still out, Offense finally healthy
The injury report is long for the New England Patriots, and the biggest miss for them is likely linebacker Matthew Judon. The Raiders, on the other hand, are pretty healthy going into this one, as the only glaring miss this week will once again be cornerback Nate Hobbs.
On offense, Davante Adams is ready to go, and we should see an improvement from Jimmy Garoppolo in his second game back from the concussion. If the Raiders can get it going on the ground in this one, they should be able to roll over the Patriots.
Raiders entering a soft spot in their schedule
The Raiders were able to take care of business against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, their first game in a run of very winnable games for the Silver and Black. Outside of the Detroit Lions game in two weeks, the Raiders should run the table here, as New England is terrible, and Chicago is one of the worst teams in the NFC.
After the Detroit Lions game, the Raiders play the two New York teams that play in New Jersey in back-to-back weeks, and they get both the New York Giants and Jets at home. All told, the Silver and Black could be 6-4 after ten weeks of play, which would be a great start to the 2023 NFL season for them.