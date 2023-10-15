Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6: Game preview and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New England Patriots in Week 6, and here is our official game preview and prediction for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders proved to the world that they can win games they are supposed to on Monday night, as they took care of the Green Bay Packers at home inside Allegiant Stadium. It was a statement win that could springboard them to a run of victories going forward, but a familiar foe awaits them in Week 6.
Here is our official game preview and prediction for this crucial AFC matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.
Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6: Game Preview
This is a game the Raiders should be very confident going into, as the Patriots injury report is longer than a CVS receipt right now. Las Vegas goes into this game on a short week, but they should be more than ready to go, as they will only be without one key starter in Nate Hobbs who is still trying to come back from injury.
This is also a huge game for many Raiders stars, most notably Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers. Garoppolo was a second-round pick of the Pats, and won two Super Bowls as Tom Brady's backup, while Meyers was their No. 1 wideout last season.
Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6: Game Prediction
Las Vegas needs to establish the run early against the Patriots, wearing down what is already a short-handed New England defense. Bill Belichick is going to have his guys ready to play, but right now, there is just not enough talent on the roster to deal with the Raiders at home.
The Raiders have also been much better on the defensive side of the ball this season, so look for them to make life uncomfortable for Mac Jones all game long. Las Vegas has even been more opportunistic on defense, notching three interceptions from Jordan Love on Monday night, and I expect more of the same against Jones, who is reportedly on a short leash heading into this one.
In the end, the Raiders should be able to comfortably beat New England, but you never know what Josh McDaniels will do to put them in position to lose. If he can get out of his own way, this is one the Raiders should win handily.
Final Score: Raiders 27, Patriots 20