Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6 live stream: How to watch online
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New England Patriots in Week 6, and here is how you can catch all of the action online.
By Brad Weiss
In Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders will welcome a familiar foe to Allegiant Stadium, as they take on the New England Patriots. The Patriots come into this game as one of the worst teams in all of football, as they have gotten off to a 1-4 start, and there is actually noise in regards of moving on from legendary head coach, Bill Belichick.
Last week, these two teams went in different directions, as the Raiders beat the Green Bay Packers in primetime 17-13 under the bright lights of Monday Night Football. The Patriots, on the other hand, lost a laugher against the New Orleans Saints at home by the score of 34-0, another low point in what has been a horrible 2023 season so far.
On Sunday, these two teams will battle it out inside Allegiant Stadium, and here is how you can catch all of the action online.
How to watch the Raiders vs Patriots 2023 NFL Week 6
Who: Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots
When: Sunday, October 15, 2023
Time: 4:05 PM ET, 1:05 PM PT
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: CBS
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 41.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 2.5-point favorites.
Live Stream: FuboTV
The Raiders can make a real statement on Sunday by not only beating the Patriots, but doing it in convincing fashion. Star wide receiver Davante Adams spoke this week about not just eeking out victories anymore, and to be able to beat up a rival like the Patriots would be music to the ears of Raider Nation.
Of course, Bill Belichick is one of the best to ever do it, and the Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels, seemingly goes out of his way each week to try and prevent the team from winning. If that is the chess match that decides this game, it won't matter how many players are injured for the Patriots, as McDaniels has been downright bad with his decision-making and playcalling all season long.
With a win on Sunday, the Raiders can get back to .500 with the hapless Chicago Bears waiting in Week 7.