Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out yet another close victory at home in Week 6 to get to 3-3, here are the studs and duds from a nail-biter against the New England Patriots.
Maxx Crosby and the Raiders Defensive Line - Stud
Maxx Crosby takes his usual place in the studs category with yet another dominant and game-changing performance. There was half a second there when Crosby looked like he was headed for the duds after a boneheaded roughing penalty but we can forgive his lapse of judgment because of his effort.
Crosby also made up for the penalty in a big way by ending the game with a safety against Mac Jones. On the play, Crosby beat the tight end help and made the right tackle look like he wasnt even there before taking down Jones. It was an emphatic ending to the game and gave Crosby his fifth game this year with at least half a sack.
The best part of this performance is that the other defensive lineman helped out in a major way. Bilal Nichols was in on the safety as well but John Jenkins and Adam Butler also recorded a sack against New England’s besieged offensive line. They were in Jones’s face all game long and helped force an interception early in the game. It’s great to be able to list some of the other d-lineman here for pitching in as they have been somewhat anonymous until this week.