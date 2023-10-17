Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out yet another close victory at home in Week 6 to get to 3-3, here are the studs and duds from a nail-biter against the New England Patriots.
Josh Jacobs - Stud
Josh Jacobs deserves some love this week after another tough game finding room to run. The 2022 rushing champ has found it to be tough sledding this year trying to match last season’s productivity but he had his biggest game of the year so far against New England.
To be clear it was nothing to write home about but Jacobs rushed 25 times for 77 yards and added another 16 yards through 2 receptions. It was high second highest yards from scrimmage total this year and his highest rushing total of the year. The Raiders were able to lean on him a bit more after Jimmy G was injured and as many people noted, Hoyer being in the game gave Jacobs a bit more room to run.
Jacobs has faced a ton of 8-man boxes due to Garoppolo not being able to stretch the field and as expected he has had trouble producing but was a big factor on Sunday. His biggest play of the game came in the end of the 3rd quarter on an 18-yard scamper that put the Raiders in field goal range and allowed them to extend a lead they would not relinquish.
Next week Jacobs faces a surprisingly stingy Bears rush defense that’s top 10 in that category but that might be because they are the third worst pass defense and teams are content to throw the ball against them. Perhaps the Raiders will be starting a QB in Hoyer or O’Connell that can stretch the field and Jacobs will be able to top 100 yards for the first time this season.