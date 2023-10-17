Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out yet another close victory at home in Week 6 to get to 3-3, here are the studs and duds from a nail-biter against the New England Patriots.
Michael Mayer and Jakobi Meyers - Studs
We are finally seeing signs of life from Michael Mayer in this offense! After making an impact agaisnt Green Bay with 2 catches for 39 yards, he was one of the stars on offense this week. He set a career high with 5 catches for 75 yards and showed off some excellent run after the catch ability as well.
We have been waiting for this performance from Mayer and are very excited about what he can bring to this offense. It was also his highest snap count of the year as he was on the field for 81% of the Raiders snaps in Week 6 and that’s no coincidence.
Another guy who continues to be steady and productive when he is on the field is Jakobi Meyers. He scored his fourth touchdown of the year and is on pace to smash past his previous career highs of 800 yards and 6 TDs. He has been the main beneficiary of all the attention that Davante Adams is attracting and is taking full advantage of it.