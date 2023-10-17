Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out yet another close victory at home in Week 6 to get to 3-3, here are the studs and duds from a nail-biter against the New England Patriots.
Davante Adams - Dud
This feels harsh on Davante Adams but unfortunately for him, and his fantasy managers, he has had another disappointing statistical game this year. He finished the day with just 2 catches for 29 yards and this was his second game with under 50 receiving yards on the year.
After the game, Adams made it known that he is disappointed with this offense and that he wants this team to dominate, not just win close games. He believes that one of the ways this offense can be dominant is by feeding him the ball and we know that to be the case from his previous experience. The comments coming two weeks in a row now put a sour taste in the mouths of some Raiders fans who think that Adams should just be happy that the team is winning.
While there is some validity to that, we also know that he is the best player on this roster and needs to see more of the ball even when he double teamed. This leads us to the last dud of the day but there is no denying that Adams has been a dud now for two weeks, though it is hardly his fault.