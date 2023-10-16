Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6: Things we learned
The Las Vegas Raiders took care of business against the New England Patriots in Week 6, and here are some things we learned in the victory.
By Brad Weiss
It was not pretty for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, as the game against the New England Patriots went down to the wire. The Patriots went into that heavily injured, but kept coming back on the Raiders, who needed a Maxx Crosby sack and safety to ice the game with less than two minutes left.
Here, we look at three things we learned in the 21-17 victory over the Patriots.
The offense still has no identity
Once again, the Las Vegas Raiders offense failed to generate more than 20 points, as it took the safety at the end of the game to get the team as a whole over the 20-point mark. It is clear that the team has no identity on that side of the ball right now, as the run game is struggling to get going, and the team has already had to use three quarterbacks through six games.
There have been bright spots on that side of the ball so far, including Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams, while Tre Tucker and Michael Mayer had a solid impact in Week 6. Overall, if the Raiders are to improve and make a legitimate playoff run, they have to figure things out on offense immediately.