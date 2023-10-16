Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6: Things we learned
The Las Vegas Raiders took care of business against the New England Patriots in Week 6, and here are some things we learned in the victory.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Maxx Crosby is a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year contender
Make no mistake about it, Maxx Crosby is becoming a generational talent for this Raiders franchise. The former fourth-round pick has rounded into one of the more complete players in football on either side of the ball, and on Sunday, he played every snap on defense, once again causing problems for the opposing offense.
Whether he is being double-teamed or even held, Crosby somehow finds a way to break through and disrupt the play. With the game on the line in the fourth quarter, there was Crosby once again, sharing a sack with Bilal Nichols to force a safety and clinch the victory for the Silver and Black.
The unquestioned leader and face of this franchise now, Crosby plays the game with the kind of tenacity that is reminiscent of years past. He continues to improve on a weekly basis, and plays with an incredible motor from the first snap to the last, and it won't be long before he earns his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor.