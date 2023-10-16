Raiders vs Patriots 2023 Week 6: Things we learned
The Las Vegas Raiders took care of business against the New England Patriots in Week 6, and here are some things we learned in the victory.
By Brad Weiss
Jakobi Meyers has been a great addition in Raiders free agency
This was a big game for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who began his career with the New England Patriots before signing with the Raiders in free agency this past offseason. Of course, he made an impact in the Raiders vs Patriots game inside Allegiant Stadium last year, but for all the wrong reasons, a script he flipped on Sunday against his former team.
Through the first six games of the 2023 NFL season, Meyers has proven to be a true professional at the position, and made some big plays in this one as well. He picked up a huge first-down for the Raiders earlier in the game, and on that same drive, he connected with Jimmy Garoppolo for the Raiders only touchdown against the Patriots in Week 6.
Meyers did not play in the Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but through the five games he has been active, he has 30 catches for 335 yards and four touchdowns. That is incredible production playing alongside Davante Adams at the wide receiver position, and while Hunter Renfrow has been invisible, the Raiders found a legitimate No. 2 weapon on the outside in Meyers.