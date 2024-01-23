PFF dubs QB the Las Vegas Raiders biggest need, suggest they draft this player
If the Raiders go quarterback on Day 1, Pro Football Focus likes them to trade up to No. 6 overall and select Oregon star Bo Nix.
By Brad Weiss
Even with Championship Sunday up ahead, fans of the Las Vegas Raiders are in full offseason mode, especially after the team agreed to terms with Antonio Pierce to remain their head coach. The search for the next GM is still raging on, as is their quest to bring in an offensive coordinator that can get this offense moving in the right direction.
There is a lot to like about the Raiders offense going into the offseason, but big changes could be coming. While Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers will return at wide receiver, and Michael Mayer is a budding star at tight end, the offensive line could see some new faces, and as always, there is a question mark surrounding the quarterback position.
In fact, Pro Football Focus feels quarterback is the biggest need going into this draft season, and gave their suggestion of who the Silver and Black should select.
PFF suggests the Raiders select Bo Nix from Oregon
The Raiders have a big question at the quarterback position this year, as they could stick with Aidan O'Connell, sign a veteran, trade for one, or even take one in the 2024 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus feels the Raiders should not only draft a quarterback, but trade up for Oregon signal-caller Bo Nix, taking him at No. 6 overall.
There is no doubt that Nix had an incredible career at Oregon after transferring from Auburn, but many mock drafts feel he could be slated as more of a Day 2 pick. The quarterback pool in the NFL has thinned out quite a bit, so teams could overdraft the position this April, and Nix at No. 6 seems like a bit of a stretch.
There is no denying the production he has had the last two seasons with the Ducks, and his 2023 season was out of this world, as he threw for 45 touchdowns against only three interceptions. He could end up being a solid quarterback at the next level, but if the Raiders are going to trade up on Day 1, I believe it will be for LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.