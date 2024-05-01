PFF's favorite Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL Draft pick may surprise some
The Las Vegas Raiders added eight players via the 2024 NFL Draft, and Pro Football Focus' favorite of the group may surprise some.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL Draft started out with a bang for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they saw six quarterback selected in the 12 picks before they handed in their first selection. That run on quarterbacks ended any chance the Raiders would take one in the first round, so instead, they brought in the best tight end in the draft class in Brock Bowers.
Bowers was widely considered one of the best non-QB offensive players in the draft, and was mocked by many as a top-10 pick. That is great value for first-year general manager Tom Telesco, who did a nice job throughout the three-day event, filling needs, and adding some elite talent along the way.
Over at Pro Football Focus, they laid out their favorite draft pick for each NFL team, and the Raiders selection may surprise some.
Jackson Powers-Johnson named favorite Raiders pick by PFF
In the second round, Telesco once again went with the best player available, selecting Oregon center, Jackson Powers-Johnson. By far the best interior offensive lineman in this draft class, Jackson-Powers will slide over to offensive guard at the NFL level, as Andre James will remain the Raiders center.
For PFF, this was their favorite selection for the Raiders, as they labeled the pick a steal, and stated that Powers-Johnson will be able to start right away for the Silver and Black. Also, PFF wrote that he was a Day 1 talent, so to get him with the No. 44 overall pick was a stroke of genius by Telesco and his staff.
The Raiders wrapped up Day 2 by selecting Maryland offensive tackle Delmar Glaze, a bit of a reach, but someone who filled a need on their roster. Overall, this eight-player group should all have a chance to crack the 53-man roster as rookie, but guys like Bowers and Powers-Johnson should have a chance to start right away in Year 1.