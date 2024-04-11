Is PFF right by their assessment of the Raiders going into the NFL Draft?
In a recent assessment of all 32 NFL teams going into the NFL Draft, quarterback was not seen as a need for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
When it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, all eyes appear to be on the quarterback position. There are a few quarterbacks in this year's draft class who many feel could step right in and lead an NFL team in Day 1, but with where the Raiders are currently slotted to pick, it may be hard to go up and get one.
If they do not move up from the No. 13 overall pick, then an elite quarterback may be out of the cards, and they should then shift their focus to the position group on Day 2. Guys like Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Spencer Rattler could fall out of the first round based on team needs, and the Raiders hold the No. 44 overall pick on Day 2.
Many feel that Tom Telesco will try and move up and make a splash on Day 1, going into the top-5 to get one of the best quarterbacks in this year's draft class. However, there are plenty of QB-needy teams ahead of them in the first round, including those who pick in the top-3, as well as some other teams picking a few picks before them.
Over at Pro Football Focus, they laid out the assessments for all 32 NFL teams going into the NFL Draft, and their assessment for the Raiders is not on par with the rest of the national media.
Raiders biggest need is seen as the offensive line
The outlet feels the Raiders would be smart to roll with Aidan O'Connell as the starting quarterback in 2024, and go out and fill some other immediate voids across the three-day event later this month. Pro Football Focus feels that offensive line and cornerback are the most pressing needs, and based on the current state of the roster, they would be correct in that assessment.
PFF lists offensive line as the biggest need, and the secondary needs are cornerback, linebacker, and then quarterback. If the Raiders can get Penix in the second round, then the first pick has to be used on an offensive tackle or cornerback, filling two positions that would help them contend in a big way this season.
The addition of Christian Wilkins was a big one along the defensive line, and we saw the emergence of plenty of solid young players last year. O'Connell played well down the stretch, and Gardner Minshew II should push him for the starting job, so maybe the Raiders should add a second-tier quarterback to the mix this April, and stack elite talent on the offensive line or in the secondary.