Raiders pick for offensive building block should excite fans
The Las Vegas Raiders have young stars on both sides of the ball, but a recent list of one offensive building block was a bit surprising for the Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
When it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders offense, there are a few names from the 2023 team that really stand out. Guys like Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers get most of the press due to their productivity, but they are not the only ones that the team is counting on moving forward.
Jacobs is scheduled to hit free agency this offseason, and many believe he has played his last game in the Silver and Black. Adams and Meyers are both likely to return to lead the wide receiver group, and the hope is that 2023 third-round pick Tre Tucker can help them in that department.
But who else is slated to make a legitimate impact for the Raiders on offense in 2024 and beyond?
Over at Bleacher Report, Brad Gagnon named one building block on offense for each NFL franchise, and the Raiders selection should excite the fans.
Raiders young TE named a building block for the Silver and Black
The pick for Gagnon in his piece for B/R was second-year tight end Michael Mayer, who showed flashes of brilliance this past season. Mayer took a bit to come along at the NFL level in Year 1, but before being injured late last season, showed all the potential to be a real playmaker in the Raiders offense.
Las Vegas has big decisions to make on the roster this offseason, but it is assumed that Mayer will be the team's TE1 for the foreseeable future. He can run, catch, and block, and if 2023 is any indication, he has all the makings to be a very good player for the Raiders moving forward.
You do not have to look far to see the impact a strong tight end has on an NFL franchise, as both Super Bowl teams had elite players at the position group this past season. Mayer was considered by many as the best tight end coming out in 2023, and the hope is that with a full offseason under his belt in 2024, he is in for a breakout season.
Lets hope Gagnon is right on this one.