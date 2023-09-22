Raiders vs Pittsburgh 2023 Week 3: Steelers to Worry About
The Las Vegas Raiders welcome Pittsburgh to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night, and here are three Steelers to worry about.
By Brad Weiss
Game 3 for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders will finally be played at home, as the team finally comes home to Allegiant Stadium for a Sunday night football battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Raiders are fresh off a terrible performance on Sunday, losing to Buffalo by a score of 38-10, while the Steelers invade Sin City after a strong divisional win against Cleveland on Monday night.
That game for Pittsburgh was not without a loss, as Minkah Fitzpatrick could miss this one after injuring his chest against the Cleveland Browns. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday, and was a limited participant on Thursday, so keep an eye on his status as we inch closer to game time.
Here, we look at some other members of the Steelers the Raiders will have to worry about on Sunday night.
1. Najee Harris
I believe whoever establishes the run game on Sunday night should be able to come away with the victory, and we have a good matchup between Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs. Unfortunately for both young running backs, they have struggled to get it going to start the season, as both are well under 100 yards rushing across their first two games.
Harris is an elusive running back, and you have to think Pickett is going to want to get him going early and often on Sunday night. The Raiders got gashed by James Cook on Sunday to the tune of 17 carries for over 120 yards, so I would expect the Steelers to try and do the same inside Allegiant Stadium.
2. TJ Watt
You cannot talk about Steelers to be worried about without speaking of TJ Watt, who is widely considered one of the best defensive players in the NFL right now. Watt is off to a spectacular start to the 2023 NFL season, as he is tied for the NFL lead in sacks with four right now, and the likelihood is he will get to Jimmy Garoppolo at some point in this one.
Jermaine Eluemunor and Kolton Miller have been outstanding for the Raiders this season, so this will be a good test for Watt. If they can limit what he does on Sunday night, it will go a long way towards a Raiders victory.
3. George Pickens
Kenny Pickett's favorite weapon at the wide receiver position is George Pickens, a 22-year old star in the making from the University of Georgia. Pickens leads the Steelers with nine catches for 163 yards this season, and if the Steelers are to move the ball with efficiency on Sunday night, you have to think he will play a big part.
Pittsburgh brought in Allen Robinson this offseason, and he is a solid No. 2 option, while the team is hoping to get more from tight end Pat Freiermuth as well. The passing game runs through Pickens, so you have to think that will be Marcus Peters's matchup this weekend.