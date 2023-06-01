Las Vegas Raiders: 1 new player at each position group who will be counted on the most in 2023
By Brad Weiss
Raiders newest impact WR: Jakobi Meyers
General manager Dave Ziegler continues to stack talent at the wide receiver position in his two seasons at the helm of the franchise. Last year, he swung a big deal to trade for Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams, and while the additions were not as big in 2023, he still managed to add a few playmakers to the position group.
Veterans Cam Sims and Deandre Carter were brought in via free agency, and Tre Tucker during the 2023 NFL Draft, but the biggest addition is Jakobi Meyers. In fact, Meyers arrival could spell the end of his Raiders tenure for Hunter Renfrow, as Meyers is a solid slot wide receiver as well, and has a relationship with McDaniels.
If Renfrow does return, that means the starting wideout trio for the Raiders will be Adams, Meyers, and Renfrow, a dynamic group of individuals who could make this passing attack prolific. Meyers is going to have a big role in the Raiders offense after coming over from New England, and gives Adams a much better No. 2 than Mack Hollins was last season.
Meyers is only 26-years old, and has averaged over 100 targets across the last two seasons, so expect a heavy dose of him in the Silver and Black in 2023.