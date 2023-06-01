Las Vegas Raiders: 1 new player at each position group who will be counted on the most in 2023
By Brad Weiss
Raiders newest impact OL: Greg Van Roten
If we were choosing a player who came to the Raiders late last season and will return in 2023 to fight for a starting job, the choice would have been Netane Muti. However, the pieces is centered around brand new Raiders, and for that reason, veteran offensive guard Greg Van Roten gets the nod here.
Looking at the Raiders offensive line, you have to think four starters are set in stone, as Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor will man the tackle spots, Andre James at center, and Dylan Parham at one of the guard spots. The only real opening to start in 2023 is at offensive guard, and after bringing back Alex Bars, Ziegler went out and got him a ton of competition.
Bars will battle Muti, undrafted rookie McClendon Curtis, and veteran signing Van Roten for the chance to start opposite Parham in 2023. Van Roten has a ton of starting experience, and has appeared in all but one game over the last two seasons, so you can be sure he signed his deal with the Raiders with the expectation he is going to play.
Offensive guard will be one of the hot topics all summer long, and if he wins the job, Van Roten's play will go a long way towards the success of the 2023 Raiders.