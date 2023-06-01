Las Vegas Raiders: 1 new player at each position group who will be counted on the most in 2023
By Brad Weiss
Raiders newest impact DT: Byron Young
In a recent piece for Sports Illustrated, Hondo Carpenter discussed how good he feels the Raiders defensive line could be in the 2023 NFL season. Ziegler and his staff went out and brought back Jerry Tillery to the interior, and with the selection of Byron Young in the third round, the defensive tackle spot could be better than it has been in quite some time.
There is no doubt that the Raiders are going to be strong coming off the edge, especially if Chandler Jones can be better in Year 2 with the Silver and Black, but the interior has to take a giant step forward. The Raiders loved what they saw in Young, selecting him No. 70 overall, and you have to think he will get every chance to play a significant role as a rookie.
Patrick Graham's defense is predicated on getting good push up front, and the addition of Young should enable the likes of Jones, Maxx Crosby, and rookie Tyree Wilson to do just that. The Raiders will have to improve the pass rush to keep up with the elite quarterback residing in the AFC West, and if Young has a solid summer, he will be in the rotation from Day 1.