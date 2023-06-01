Las Vegas Raiders: 1 new player at each position group who will be counted on the most in 2023
By Brad Weiss
Raiders newest impact DE: Tyree Wilson
The defensive line for the Raiders should see massive improvement over a year ago, especially with the addition of defensive end, Tyree Wilson. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the expectations on Wilson will be high going into Year 1, as he looks to learn behind Pro Bowl players like Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.
While Jones has had a ton of success at the NFL level, he struggled in a big way in his first season with the Raiders, something that has to change in Year 2. If he can revert back to the player he was in Arizona, or at least even resemble that, it will allow the Raiders to bring Wilson along at their own pace.
Based on his size, speed, and power, there is no doubt that Wilson is going to be a nightmare matchup at the next level, even for veteran offensive tackles. He has a tremendous wingspan, and is a very fluid pass rusher, plus he will have the benefit in learning from Crosby, arguably one of the top-3 edge rushers in the game right now.
The Raiders utilized big-time draft capital on Wilson, and even in Year 1, he is going to prove Ziegler and his staff made the right pick.