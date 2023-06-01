Las Vegas Raiders: 1 new player at each position group who will be counted on the most in 2023
By Brad Weiss
Raiders newest impact LB: Robert Spillane
When it comes to the Raiders defense, all three levels needed to be upgraded during the 2023 offseason. The problem is, Dave Ziegler and his staff seemingly only focused on the secondary and the defensive line, as the additions to the linebacker group were few and far between.
Amari Burney was selected by the Raiders with a Day 3 pick, and he was the only linebacker added across the three-day 2023 NFL Draft. In free agency, the biggest addition was Robert Spillane, who most recently was a starting linebacker on a very good Pittsburgh Steelers defense.
With the Raiders, Spillane is going to be asked to team with Divine Deablo to lead the linebacker group, and all signs point to him wearing the green dot in his first season with the team. Spillane is a very capable linebacker, and should be a three-down backer for Graham, but can he be counted on to have the same kind of impact Denzel Perryman had during his time with the Raiders.
The Raiders are likely to continue to move pieces around when it comes to the roster, and linebacker is a position they could still target in free agency. Even with new additions, Spillane is the new Raiders linebacker who needs to step up the most.