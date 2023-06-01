Las Vegas Raiders: 1 new player at each position group who will be counted on the most in 2023
By Brad Weiss
Raiders newest impact CB: David Long Jr.
For years, the cornerback position has been an issue for the Raiders franchise, and there are still plenty of question marks when it comes to the group heading into the 2023 NFL season. However, Ziegler and his staff put an emphasis in revamping the group this offseason, led by veteran additions like Duke Shelley and David Long Jr.
Both men are going to be expected to come in and play significant roles for Patrick Graham, and it is Long Jr. who is going to have to step up the most. He was a key for the Los Angeles Rams during their Super Bowl run, and has the talent to start at one of the outside cornerback spots in what should be as solid, new-look secondary for the Raiders.
In the fourth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders traded up to get Jakorian Bennett from Maryland, and he is someone who will push for playing time as a rookie. In a recent piece by Pro Football Focus, Nate Hobbs was ranked as a top-32 cornerback in the NFL heading into this season, so you can expect him to man the slot corner spot in Year 3.
Long is the one to keep an eye on, however, as if he can play the way he did with the Rams, this cornerback room goes from a liability to possibly a strength.