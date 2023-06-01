Las Vegas Raiders: 1 new player at each position group who will be counted on the most in 2023
By Brad Weiss
Raiders newest impact S: Marcus Epps
Staying with the defensive backfield, the safety position saw a few new players added to it this offseason in Marcus Epps and Christoper Smith II. Smith was a Day 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but comes to the Raiders after winning back-to-back national titles a Georgia, and was a unanimous All-American his final season with the Bulldogs.
However, it is Epps who figures to make the biggest impact in Year 1, and should be one of the best defensive backs on the Raiders this season. Epps was a key for a Philadelphia Eagles secondary that helped lead the team to the Super Bowl last season, and plays with the kind of instincts and passion that should make him a playmaker in Patrick Graham's defense.
The Raiders newest impact specialist is obviously Jacob Bobenmoyer, who will take over long snapping duties from Trent Sieg. The trio of Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, and Sieg was one of the best young units in football, so the arrival of Bobenmoyer is a bit surprising, but he should be fine manning that position all season long