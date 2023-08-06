Las Vegas Raiders: Players outside of the "Big 3" they cannot afford to lose in 2023
Everyone knows the Raiders cannot afford to lose Jimmy Garoppolo, Maxx Crosby or Davante Adams. However, if these three go down, the team will struggle mightily.
By Jason Willis
As any body who is keeping up with the NFL's annual Top 100 Players list knows, the Las Vegas Raiders have as much high end talent as any team in the league. In fact, both Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby were featured in the top twenty of that list.
In the case of Crosby, he has firmly established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Last season, he recorded 12.5 sacks, 89 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 36 quarterback hits. All of which were career highs. Without him, the Raiders defense would have no blue-chip talents.
For Adams, last season would be his first without future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On a mission to prove his doubters wrong, he turned in one of the best seasons of his career as well with 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and a league-leading fourteen touchdowns. As one of the best playmakers in the NFL, the Raiders offense cannot afford to be without "17" in 2023.
Of course, like every team, Las Vegas cannot afford to lose its starting quarterback which in 2023 will be a new addition in Jimmy Garoppolo. After many oft-injured but successful seasons in San Francisco, he rejoins Josh McDaniel's who was his offensive coordinator in New England early in his career.
The connection of Garoppolo and McDaniels will be the deciding factor in just how good the Las Vegas offense becomes.
While these are quite obviously the Raider's three most important players, there are still several players who the team cannot afford to be without in 2023. Losing these three would throw a wrench in the team's plans.