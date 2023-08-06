Las Vegas Raiders: Players outside of the "Big 3" they cannot afford to lose in 2023
Everyone knows the Raiders cannot afford to lose Jimmy Garoppolo, Maxx Crosby or Davante Adams. However, if these three go down, the team will struggle mightily.
By Jason Willis
1. Josh Jacobs
After a 2021 season that wasn't quite up to the standards Jacobs had set for himself early in his career, the new front office led by general manager Dave Ziegler elected not to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract.
In response, Jacobs posted the best season of his career with a league-leading 1,653 rushing yards and twelve touchdowns, he was also included on the NFL's recent Top 100 Players of 2023 at twelfth, higher than both Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams.
As the Raiders look to keep one of the league's weaker defenses off of the field, they will rely on Jacobs to grind the clock and help control the ball. With second-year runner Zamir White the second option, the teams running game would take a step back without the presence of Jacobs.
Unfortunately, the Raiders may just find themselves without their star running back as he holds out in search of a new contract. Seemingly unwilling to sign the franchise tag, Las Vegas will have to figure out a plan to get Jacobs back in the silver and black before the start of the season.